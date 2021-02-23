A popular product found in UK supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury's and B&M is being recalled after salmonella was found.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is recalling SFC Chicken Poppets and the SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket over health and safety concerns after salmonella was found in the products.

The presence of salmonella make these products a health risk and customers are advised to return the product.

The items have previously been for sale in Sainsbury's, Tesco and B&M.

How to tell if you’re affected

Customers will be able to identify whether their product is recalled by checking the batch codes on the box.

If the batch code starts with PKW it is displayed on the outside of the box. If the batch code begins with an L, it is displayed on the inner packaging inside the box.

Here are the products being recalled:

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: L 15520, Best-before date: 24 September 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: L13720, Best-before date: 31 October 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: PKW008A, Best-before date: 28 February 2022

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: PKW011A, Best-before date: 28 February 2022

SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket, Pack size: 650 g, Batch code: L19720, Best-before date: 28 November 2021

Why are the products being recalled?





The presence of salmonella was found in the products by the FSA. Salmonella can cause a variety of symptoms including a fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Symptoms usually develop within a few days of eating the contaminated food, according to the NHS. Sometimes symptoms can develop within just a few hours, though, or might even take as long as a few weeks to show.

How do I return the product?





If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund. Alternatively, email a photo of the product packaging clearly showing the batch code information printed on the inner bag of the products to customerservices@sfcwholesale.co.uk for a refund, then safely dispose of the product at home.