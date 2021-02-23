Student nurses have raised £2,400 for the South Pembrokeshire Hospital in Pembroke Dock. The money raised has come from an online raffle competition, and a £500 donation from the Milford Haven Port Authority.
The nurses which study in Swansea joined together with the intention of raising £1,000 to buy more ipads, as there were only a couple in the Sunderland Ward that were in high demand. The idea was that with the use of more ipads it would be easier for the patients to contact their families.
One of the student nurses Shannon said "We wanted to help because some patients hadn’t been able to contact their family since the pandemic started". Further mentioning that they were thrilled to have exceeded their target, and were happy to do something practical for the hospital.
Head of Nursing at Swansea University, Jayne Cutter said "Restrictions on hospital visiting due to Coronavirus have meant that many patients have missed that vital support." and explained that these nurses who show compassion in a hard working environment will be an asset to their future profession.
More planning of fundraising activities by the student nurses are being formed for the forthcoming year, and the ipads have been bought and are now in use at the ward.