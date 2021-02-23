THE bomb squad was called to a Tenby beach on Thursday, after an unusual object was uncovered by the recent storms.

Tenby resident, and former charity shop worker at the town’s Ty Hafan charity shop, Michelle Smith found what was believed to be ordnance from a Second World War sea mine on the town’s Paragon beach.

Posting on social media, she said she hadn't initially realised what it was.

"I shouldn’t have picked it up but I am bloody glad I did as there were children stomping about the rocks..

"The police now have it in their car park. They are freezing their backsides off until the bomb squad arrive. Couldn’t make it up.

"Everyone is fine. I am fine and those innocent kids are also fine, thank goodness."

She later added: “The police have it placed in Tenby police station car park, and the bomb squad have been called.

“I am glad I moved it to be honest as there were children running around the rocks close to where I found it."

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 18, a member of public attended Tenby Police Station with a small piece of suspected ordnance found on the beach.

“The item was collected by the MoD this morning [February 19].”

Speaking after the ordnance was collected, Michelle said: “It’s very interesting, but a stark reminder of the post-World War Two dangers still present around our coastline.

“You may be wondering why I picked it up and took it with me. I honestly thought it was an old bullet. I am familiar with some, being I used to get them in the donations in the charity shop I used to work. Odd I know…”