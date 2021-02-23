Jobs, housing, health services and other important subjects which impact the day-to-day life of Pembrokeshire residents will be under the spotlight on the evening of Wednesday, March 3, as the Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price visits Pembrokeshire as part of his Ask Adam virtual tour of Wales.

On the Pembrokeshire virtual panel will be the Senedd candidates for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Cris Tomos and Cefin Campbell the Senedd candidate for South Pembrokeshire and the regional candidate for Mid and West Wales.

Joining them on the panel will be Elen Haf Roach a recent former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli who is now studying a degree course at Aberystwyth University.

"Plaid Cymru is putting forward a vision of what Wales could look like by ensuring that resources are distributed better throughout Wales," said Cris and Cefin. "Adam Price wants to hear from as many people as possible about their concerns and their aspirations. In the absence of any street campaigns, we have found virtual ways of reaching out to people and communities across Wales.

"There are many issues facing our communities in Pembrokeshire. Housing, the centralization of services, jobs, and of course the health service are the most prominent issues. But this is an opportunity to raise any issues that might concern residents."

Adam Price MS added: "At a time when reaching out to each other can seem impossible, this really is a great way for people in Pembrokeshire to connect and share their concerns, thoughts and ideas with me.

"Ask Adam will give you the chance to ask me questions and to discuss the matters that are important to you in the area. Plaid Cymru is the party of Wales, for Wales and as your prospective First Minister, I want to hear what you have to say."

Anybody wishing to join in the meeting at 7pm can do so by registering here:

https://www.plaid.cymru/ask_adam_holi_adam_pembs?lang=en

To register for other dates go to www.partyof.wales/events