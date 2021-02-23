The latest technology has allowed the Ascona Group to share what Pembroke's Green Garage Station will look like on its completion. The retail company's architects used computer generated imaging to create photographs of the garage during the day and night.
The pictures show a launderette, car parking spaces, and a fish bar next to the fuel station. These new developments are on the site of the previous Green Garage, which only had a convenience store as a part of the service station.
Ascona Group says that the lockdown continues to boost sales at petrol forecourts, and drives a rapid evolution in the sector. Even the CEO of the company, Darren Briggs said: "2020 was a pivotal year for us and we see a huge future for us in both organic and acquisitive growth in the market".
Completion is set for the June 1, 2021, but advertisements for job vacancies have already been released. Follow their website at https://www.asconagroup.co.uk/job-vacancies for more.