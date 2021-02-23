POLICE have confirmed that they are conducting a murder investigation into the death of a woman who was found at a property in Market Street, Pembroke Dock on Saturday, February 20.
The woman has been named as Judith Rhead, aged 68.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesman said: "A 43-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Saturday night. He remains in police custody at this time."
As the Western Telegraph reported, police discovered Mrs Rhead's body in a flat in Market Street on Saturday evening, and remained at the scene until the following day. Officers had previously described the circumstances around her death as 'suspicious'.
Before the announcement of the murder investigation, the mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr George Manning, extended sympathy to Mrs Rhead's family and friends on behalf of the town council and staff.
He said: "It is always sad to hear of any loss of life and particularly when it occurs in one's local community."
