Coach driver, Richard Lewis from Pembroke Dock has raised over £13,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance Service.
He decided to start this long journey of fundraising after he was saved by two Wales Air Ambulance medics named, Philip Thomas and Dorian James ten and a half years ago.
At the time of his rescue Mr Lewis was suffering from a TIA stroke (also known as a mini-stroke). Richard who is also known as Barney went to school with one of these medics, and said he really wanted to find a way of thanking them.
So when Barney was well enough to do so he started fundraising for the Wales Air Ambulance, and has been doing so ever since. He raises money by doing car boot sales at Carew Market, dedicating his time to sponsored cycle rides and walks, plus selling items online.
During the pandemic he raised £5,060 for the charity and said: "I feel great with the sum I've raised over the years and all the support I've had off the public." Thanking his friends from down the Waterloo Depot, Pembroke Dock for their support also.
For the last four years Barney has been volunteering for the Wales Air Ambulance as well, Katie Macro the Charity's West Wales community fundraiser said "His kindness and commitment to the Wales Air Ambulance is touching".