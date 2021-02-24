NEW waiting restrictions in six Pembrokeshire towns and villages are due to come into force next Monday, March 1.
Pembrokeshire County Council has made the traffic order, which will apply to locations in Broad Haven, Cosheston, Fishguard, Goodwick, Haverfordwest and Saundersfoot.
The restrictions are:
- Broad Haven: no waiting at any time, Marine Road (west side, near school vehicular access)
- Cosheston: no waiting at any time, Point Lane (north side
- Fishguard: no waiting at any time, Clive Road (east side), Tower Hill (south side), exit road from West Street car park (both sides)
- Goodwick: no waiting at any time, Main Street (east side)
- Haverfordwest: shared use bay - resident permit holder/limited waiting one hour no return, 8am-6pm, Cartlett (south side)
- Saundersfoot: no waiting at any time, April 1 to September 30, The Glen (west side)
A copy of the order, together with maps showing the lengths of road affected, can be obtained by emailing Traffic@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Queries over the validity of the order or any of its provisions can be made to the High Court within six weeks of February 17, the date the order was made.