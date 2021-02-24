A 25-YEAR-OLD driver was found to have nearly three times the legal limit of cocaine in his body when stopped by police, magistrates have been told.
Jacob Wayne Arnold of Ashford Park, Crundale, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest yesterday, Tuesday February 23.
He admitted a drug-driving offence, which was committed at Rocky Park, Pembroke on October 8.
The court heard that a police drugs test showed he had 142 microgrammes of the cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in one litre of blood, the legal limit being 50.
The court took Arnold's guilty plea into account and he was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £120.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £34.