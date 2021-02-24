HAVERFORDWEST County AFC has been given the green light to resume action, after it was confirmed that the JD Cymru Premier League has had its Elite status reinstated with immediate effect.

The Bluebirds were flying seventh in the table when the season went into lockdown on 22 December, having successfully adapted to life back in the domestic top flight under manager Wayne Jones.

The league is traditionally split into a Championship Conference and a Play-Off Conference after 22 matches, with Haverfordwest having played 16 games so far, with five wins and five draws.

The National Leagues Board confirmed earlier this month that all attempts would be made to complete the Cymru Premier season under Elite Status, with a proposed playing calendar of 5 March to 31 May.

The aim is to stage the Welsh Cup between 20 April and 5 June, with only the 44 teams from tiers one and two, and to also complete the Nathaniel MG Cup and Women's Premier League Cup.

“The Football Association of Wales has been informed by the National Sport Group (NSG) that the JD Cymru Premier and the Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League have had their ‘Elite Status’ reinstated with immediate effect,” confirmed an FAW statement.

“Although the country remains at Alert Level 4 of the Welsh Government Control Plan, clubs in these leagues can prepare for the resumption of fixtures under the FAW’s strict Return to Play COVID-19 protocols.”

While the Cymru Premier is now set to resume, the second-tier men's Cymru North and South leagues have not had their elite status reinstated, and can expect and extended wait for action, with a proposed playing calendar of 20 March to 29 May, if regulations allow.

The two second-tier leagues had been due to restart in January, before the latest lockdown - having not begun their campaigns - while only some of the first round Nathaniel MG Cup to ties completed.

“At this current time, and taking into account the continuing public health crisis, JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South have not had their ‘Elite Status’ reinstated by the NSG whilst the country remains at Alert Level 4,” said the FAW statement.

“As a consequence, with the exemption of those clubs with professionals who cannot carry out their work from home, Tier 2 clubs are not permitted to return until the country either enters Alert Level 3 or the NSG grant ‘Elite Status’ to the leagues; whichever comes first.

“The NSG includes representation from Sport Wales, Welsh Sports Association, Welsh Government and Commonwealth Games Wales to consider the ‘Elite Status’ designation.

“Confirmation of the rescheduled fixtures for the JD Cymru Premier and the Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League will be announced in due course on CymruFootball.Wales.

“The FAW continues to encourage that everyone follows the Welsh Government guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

All domestic league football beneath tier two was cancelled earlier in the month, including the Ardal Leagues, Cymru Premier Development League, FAW Reserve League and FAW Youth League.

The Academy Leagues can resume at Alert Level 3, if Welsh Government Regulations permits.