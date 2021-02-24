AN innovative project to help mouth care for end-of-life patients in Pembrokeshire has been rolled out by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.
The charity has been able to buy 400 oral health care packs thanks to grants of £2,000 and £500 respectively from The Hospital Saturday Fund and The HDH Wills 1965 Charitable Trust.
The packs contain recommended mouth care products to help patients maintain a clean, moist and comfortable mouth.
The supplier, Oral Care Innovations Limited, also donated 50 more products.
The project was supported by Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board, whose Oral Health team provided training to the Paul Sartori community nurses.
Its delivery is co-ordinated by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home's clinical co-ordinator and equipment facilitator, Pat Coombs, who said:
“We are very proud to be leaders of this important service within our county and are grateful to have had this opportunity.
"It goes without saying that good oral health care has a knock effect on the patient’s overall health."
Rosalyn Davies, senior improvement manager at Public Health Wales added: “It is encouraging to see organisations such as Paul Sartori taking the lead to ensure mouth care is provided at the right time, in the right place, and by the right people.
"Good mouth care is fundamental for dignity and comfort when people become progressively unwell. They will need assistance to ensure the mouth is kept scrupulously clean.
"This is an important aspect of end of life care and is something that family members can also support if they wish.”
