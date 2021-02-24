NEW legislation has been passed in the Senedd, which will give tenants more protection, stability and security in their homes.

The Renting Homes (Amendment) (Wales) Bill will also bring greater clarity on landlord and tenant responsibilities, helping to avoid disagreements and difficulties.

The changes mean that from spring 2022, rental contracts in Wales will change so that:

Tenants will have the security and stability of a minimum 12 month contract;

Minimum notice periods will be extended from two to six months in the case of “no fault evictions” – with landlords only able to serve notice six months after tenants have moved in;

Rental contracts will be simplified and standardised with model contracts available;

Although the notice period that landlords have to give will be longer, they will still be able to seek to repossess their property if a tenant is in breach of contract.

Housing and local government minister, Julie James, said: “This law will make renting a home in Wales fair, simple and efficient, and it will directly affect the lives of the one in three people who rent a home in Wales.

“Thanks to our efforts, tenants will have greater peace of mind when renting. Everyone has the right to feel secure in their own home and to be able to plan for the future.

“There will also be clear benefits for landlords. Clearer and easier to understand contracts will reduce disputes and legal costs and the new regime will provide a better way for landlords to deal with abandoned properties.”

David Wilton, chief executive, TPAS (Tenant Participation Advisory Service) Cymru said: “Tenants’ views and voices across Wales have helped shape this new law and therefore TPAS Cymru very much welcomes this development, making renting in Wales easier.

"We believe the new contracts make it clearer for tenants and landlords to understand their respective rights and responsibilities.

We particularly welcome the new protection measures which provide greater security regarding improved notice periods and offer flexibility should tenants’ circumstances change.”