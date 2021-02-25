Mike Worthington-Williams, the Cenarth-based motoring journalist whose name was synonymous with classic cars has died at the age of 83.
He wrote for many automotive magazines and publications - the latest being The Automobile magazine - his last column, on automobila (motoring collectables), is in the issue that's just gone on sale. He lived and worked from The Old Schoolhouse, Cenarth.
Octane Magazine, published the following obituary, that sums up the man and his legacy:
"Mike Worthington-Williams b.1938
Larger than life, distinguished by a huge bushy beard and a frequent wearer of tweed and a deerstalker, ‘Worthy’, as he was universally known, was a prolific motoring journalist, historian, auction house advisor and champion of the vintage car movement.
"Practising what he preached, he used his Austin 20, ‘Arthur’, as a daily driver, reputedly adding 250,000 miles to a car that had already done a million miles when bought.
"He wrote his first article about cars in 1952 but, after National Service in the RAF, he became a successful City broker before deciding to concentrate on writing full-time.
"His status as a historian - he was awarded an MBE in 2018 - meant that he was hugely instrumental in enabling UK classic vehicle owners to recover original registrations from the licensing authorities.
Married twice, he lived with his extended family in a rambling rural manor house in Wales and carried on working right up until his death."