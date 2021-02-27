I hope that all the population of west Wales, especially Pembrokshire, that voted to leave the EU are now very happy with themselves.
Just a month or so into Brexit and the ferry service from Pembrokshire are in trouble.
When this was told to some people after the vote to leave, it was called scare-mongering; it wasn't.
It's now a reality.
Business at the ports down by 50 to 75 per cent, Rosslare port up by 445 per cent. Can some of the Brexit outers give some good reasons as to WHY the voted out?
VIV LEWIS,
By email
