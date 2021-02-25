A 12-MONTH disqualification from driving has been imposed on a 32-year-old motorist.
Michael Lee Smith of Broadmoor, near Kilgetty appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 23.
He admitted driving with cannabis in his system.
The court heard that his Honda Civic car was stopped by police on the A4115 at Templeton on October 7.
A drug test showed 6.4 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in a litre of blood, the legal limit being two.
In addition to the ban, Smith was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £34.