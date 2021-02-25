MORE than 112,000 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Hywel Dda to date, more than 36,000 of them in Pembrokeshire.

Locally recorded figures confirm that at 10am today, 112,823 first dose vaccines have been administered across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Total first dose vaccines per county are: Carmarthenshire 52,804 (28.0%), Ceredigion 20,152 (27.7%), Pembrokeshire 36,448 (29.0%), and 3,385 - unallocated to county or staff working in but living outside of the three counties

Second vaccine doses in Hywel Dda total 3,793; 542 in Ceredigion, 2,378 in Carmarthenshire, and 873 in Pembrokeshire.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “This week 8,834 first doses have been delivered and 2,750 second doses have been completed.

“As reported in last week’s bulletin, the number of vaccines being delivered are slowing down compared to recent weeks. This is due to a reduction in the amount of vaccines we will receive – this is a planned and expected change in supply that will affect the whole of the UK. We have factored this into our plans and it will not affect people’s appointments.

“GP practices are currently inviting people in priority group 5 to be vaccinated, that is everyone aged 65 to 69 years. We aim to invite all people in this group by Friday, March 12, and start inviting people in group 6, all individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality, no later than Monday, March 15.

“We recognise many unpaid carers are not known to GPs or local authorities. We are in the process of finalising arrangements around both the identification of eligible unpaid carers for vaccine prioritisation and the operational arrangements to support this. We expect to publish guidance next week and will communicate this once published.

“Please note, those with severe asthma (defined as regular use of oral corticosteroids or previously requiring hospital admission) are at increased risk and included in group 6. Individuals with mild to moderate asthma are not at increased risk and not recommended for vaccination by JCVI [The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation].

“As more of our community start to receive a vaccine, people are reminded they must continue to follow current advice and guidance with regards to social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“The vaccine will reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill. We do not yet know yet whether it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus.”