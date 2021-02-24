POLICE have been given more time to question the 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Pembroke Dock.
The man has remained in police custody since Saturday night, when he was arrested following the death at a property in Market Street, Pembroke Dock of 68-year-old Judith Rhead.
Officers, who said from the outset that the death was suspicious, confirmed at midday yesterday, Tuesday February 23, that they were launching a murder investigation.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19111090.murder-investigation-launched-pembrokeshire-death-woman-pembroke-dock/
It is understood that they have now been granted an extension until tomorrow afternoon (Thursday February 25) to question him.