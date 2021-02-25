A LARGE quantity of cannabis has been seized by police in Pembrokeshire.
It follows an operation by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, firearms officers and dog handlers.
The seizure of the drug was made following a stop check at Canaston Bridge on Tuesday February 23, when a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man was subsequently released on bail while further enquiries are made.
Officers added on Twitter: "A large quantity of cannabis has been seized.
"Thanks to colleagues in @JFUOps & @DPPdogs for assistance."