A 43-year-old man, charged with the murder of a woman in Pembroke Dock, is due to appear in court today, February 25.
The man, now named as Dale Morgan, has remained in police custody since Saturday night, when he was arrested following the death at a property in Market Street, Pembroke Dock of 68-year-old Judith Rhead.
Officers, who said from the outset that the death was suspicious, confirmed at midday on Tuesday, February 23, that they were launching a murder investigation.
Police discovered Mrs Rhead's body in a flat in Market Street on Saturday evening, and remained at the scene until the following day.
Officers had previously described the circumstances around her death as 'suspicious'.
A police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that Dale Morgan, aged 43, has been charged with the murder of Judith Rhead, aged 68, who was found in a property in Market Street, Pembroke Dock. He is due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates Court today, Thursday, February 25.”
