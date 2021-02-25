GOODWICK Post Office will keep its ATM after a surprise U-turn by Post Office Ltd (POL).

As reported in the Western Telegraph, the ATM was due to be removed this spring with POL stating that transactions at the ATM were less than half of what is needed to make it sustainable.

Goodwick post master, John Moverley said that the loss of the ATM would be a 'disaster' for the village and said it could threaten the sustainability of a post office service in the village.

He pointed out that customers wanted quick access to cash, without having to queue behind other customers who are posting parcels and carrying out other transactions.

He said the Post Office in Goodwick supported local businesses on Main Street and prided itself on supporting more vulnerable residents in the community.

If the ATM had been removed, there would have been just two 24 hour ATMs serving the whole of Fishguard and Goodwick in the short term and three when the Co-op renovations are completed.

Mr Moverley appealed the decision to remove the ATM but this was turned down.

Both politicians and local residents then got behind the campaign to keep the ATM, with local residents complaining to POL and local politicians pledging to take the campaign to the Senedd and to the to the chief executive of the Post Office.

The owners of a Post Office in Peterborough even offered to reduce its ATMs from two to three if Goodwick was allowed to keep theirs.

Then out of the blue on Tuesday POL rang Mr Moverley to say that not only can Goodwick keep its ATM, it will be upgraded to a new up to date machine.

"This is brilliant," said Mr Moverley. "Many Thanks to all of you who have used the machine and complained to POL about the removal.

"We were also supported by our MP, MS and mayor, the National Federation of Subpostmasters and our Chamber of Trade.

"Everyone did their bit, and it says an enormous amount about the strength of the community and what we can do when we work together."

Mr Moverley urged the community to continue using the ATM as much as possible.