PEMBROKESHIRE pupils have been busy creating, crafting and cooking in readiness for the traditional Eisteddfod to mark St David's Day.
It's going to be a very different celebration of the Patron Saint and all things Welsh this coming Monday, March 1.
But although younger children are just settling back into school and older pupils are still learning from home, they haven't lost their enthusiasm for St David's Day.
Narberth CP School is one of the schools looking forward to its virtual Eisteddfod on Monday, and a trio of pupils are pictured above with their entries.
The Western Telegraph will be featuring pictures from Pembrokeshire's St David's Day celebrations - whether at home, in school or online - on our website during the day.
And there will be a special picture spotlight inside the following Wednesday's paper.
So we would love to have your photographs - send them before 3pm on Monday to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk
Happy St David's Day - Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus.