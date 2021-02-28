HAVERFORDWEST Stamp and Postcard Club has been taking advantage of various virtual activities during the lockdown.
The twice-yearly London Stampex events have been converted into virtual events, for the time being, with access to dealers, speakers, chat rooms and exhibits.
The next one will be on March 25-27, and is open to anyone interested in stamps, Go to stampex@vfairs.com and see what is on offer.
Members have been given the chance of attending various Zoom meetings put on by clubs and organisations - Collecting in Themes, Guernsey Post during the German Occupation in WWII; The History of Watermarks, Patents on Stamps, and a meet and greet event with an American stamp club.
One of the club's junior members has joined the Great Britain Philatelic Society and has been enjoying regular Zoom talks about British stamps.
There are regular stamp competitions running too, and entries can be scanned and sent by email.
Some of them only require one page, which makes them very popular.
You can see examples on allaboutstamps.co.uk/competitions
Anyone can enter - you don't have to be a member of a club.
There have never been so many people entering stamp competitions for the first time.
Some of the members have also joined a new postal packet scheme for receiving stamps on approval. Subscriptions to various magazines and journals also help to keep members' stamp and postcard interests alive.
"We may be in lockdown but there are still things going on in the stamp world," stated Haverfordwest Stamp and Postcard Club.
For more information about the club contact the secretary on erenegrieve@gmail.com