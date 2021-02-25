A GOODWICK learner driver must pay £816 and has had six points added to her licence after being found guilty of driving without L plates and insurance.
Samantha Jayne Burns, of Brynawelon, Stop and Call was not present when her case was heard by magistrates at Llanelli on February 24. Magistrates found the case proved in her absence under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates heard that Burns, age 40, had been stopped on the A40 Fishguard Road, near Haverfordwest at 11.07pm on November 20 last year.
She was driving a Vauxhall Corsa without L plates and without being accompanied by a qualified passenger.
Further enquiries revealed that there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.
Burns was fined £660 for the no insurance offence, she must also pay £90 costs and a £66 victim surcharge. No separate penalty was imposed for the offence of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence.
Six penalty points were also added to Burns' licence.
She must pay the fine, surcharge and costs, totalling £816 by March 24 this year.