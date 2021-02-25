A 90-YEAR-OLD Cardigan man will stand trial after denying driving without due care and attention.
Evan Brynley Davies, of the Gottral Estate, Ferwig Road, is charged with emerging from a lay by on the A487 directly into the path of the oncoming vehicle, resulting in a collision.
Davies' Volkswagen Move and the oncoming vehicle were both damaged in the crash, which happened on the road between Penparc and Tremain on August 20 last year.
Davies did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court when his case was listed on February 24. However, a not guilty plea was entered.
A trial date was set, and the case was adjourned to May 4, with the trial to be held at Aberystwyth Justice Centre.