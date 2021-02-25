There have been 14 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, February 25).

Today’s Public Health Wales figures show nine new cases in Carmarthenshire, four in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 312 new cases have been confirmed and 21 new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 202,872, with 5,284 deaths.

Five more deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 449 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,391 – 10,397 in Carmarthenshire, 3,284 in Pembrokeshire and 1,710 in Ceredigion.

There have been 10,887 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 889,270 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 69,851 the second dose.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 117,283 vaccinations up to February 24 – 52,804 in Carmarthenshire, 38,828 in Pembrokeshire and 36,448 in Ceredigion.

Second doses have also been given to 4,451 people – 2,378 in Carmarthenshire, 873 in Pembrokeshire and 542 in Ceredigion.

A further 3,385 have been given to council or health board staff working in the area but living elsewhere.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Welsh Government yesterday announced that the revised vaccine strategy will mean that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a first dose by the end of July. In addition, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities, and those with any mental illness that causes severe functional impairment, will be invited for vaccination as part of the JCVI priority group six, and Welsh Government has published guidance on identifying eligible individuals in these groups and how to support them to take up their vaccine offers.

“Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

“Targeted community testing will begin next week in parts of Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil, to help find those who show no symptoms of Coronavirus.

“Coronavirus rates have fallen in every part of Wales, but remain higher in some parts. We remind the public that we remain under level 4 restrictions to keep infection rates falling.

“Please stay at home, meet only the people you live with, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly, and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.

“As primary school children aged three to seven years in foundation phase returned to face-to-face learning this week, we thank parents for their perseverence during the winter.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“The Welsh Government has also confirmed that from Saturday 20 February, four people from two different households are able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise. Please remember this is solely for the purpose of exercise and that individuals should remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn’t apply to private gardens.

“From March 1, the law will be changed to allow licensed wedding venues, such as visitor attractions and hotels, to re-open but only to perform wedding and civil partnership ceremonies.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“More than 850,000 people have now received a first does of the safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine. We encourage everyone, whatever their background, socio-demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it. We also stress the importance of seeking information from a trusted source such as Public Health Wales, the Welsh Government, local health board or GP.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”

Datganiad: Diweddarwyd 12yh Dydd Iau 25 Chwefror 2021

Dywedodd Dr Eleri Davies, Cyfarwyddwr Digwyddiad ar gyfer yr ymateb i’r achos o’r Coronafeirws Newydd (COVID-19) yn Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru:

“Cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru ddoe y bydd y strategaeth frechu ddiwygiedig yn golygu y bydd pob oedolyn cymwys yng Nghymru yn cael cynnig dos cyntaf erbyn diwedd mis Gorffennaf. Yn ogystal, bydd oedolion ag anableddau dysgu difrifol neu ddwys, a’r rhai ag unrhyw salwch meddwl sy’n achosi nam swyddogaethol difrifol, yn cael eu gwahodd i gael eu brechu fel rhan o grŵp blaenoriaeth chwech y Cyd-bwyllgor ar Imiwneiddio a Brechu, ac mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi cyhoeddi canllawiau ar nodi unigolion cymwys yn y grwpiau hyn a sut i’w cefnogi i dderbyn eu cynigion i gael eu brechu.

“Cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd y bydd yn ehangu profion yn y gweithle ac yn y gymuned. Bydd gweithleoedd gyda mwy na 50 o weithwyr bellach yn gymwys i gael cymorth i brofi eu gweithluoedd yn rheolaidd. Bydd hyn yn helpu i leihau lledaeniad y feirws ac yn caniatáu iddynt weithredu’n ddiogel.

“Bydd profion cymunedol wedi’u targedu yn cychwyn yr wythnos nesaf mewn ardaloedd penodol ym Mhen-y-bont ar Ogwr, Rhondda Cynon Taf a Merthyr Tudful, i helpu i ddod o hyd i’r rhai nad ydynt yn dangos unrhyw symptomau o’r Coronafeirws.

“Mae cyfraddau’r Coronafeirws wedi gostwng ym mhob rhan o Gymru, ond maent yn parhau’n uwch mewn rhai ardaloedd. Rydym yn atgoffa’r cyhoedd ein bod yn parhau i fod o dan gyfyngiadau lefel 4 i sicrhau bod lefelau’r haint yn parhau i ostwng.

“Arhoswch gartref, ni ddylech gwrdd â phobl nad ydynt yn byw gyda chi, gweithiwch gartref os gallwch chi, gwisgwch orchudd wyneb lle bo angen, golchwch eich dwylo’n rheolaidd, ac arhoswch ddau fetr oddi wrth unrhyw un nad ydych chi’n byw gyda nhw.

“Gan fod plant ysgolion cynradd sydd rhwng tair a saith oed yn y cyfnod sylfaen wedi dychwelyd i ddysgu wyneb yn wyneb yr wythnos hon, rydym yn diolch i rieni am eu dyfalbarhad yn ystod y gaeaf.

“Mae arnom angen eich cefnogaeth barhaus i reoli lledaeniad y Coronafeirws, felly peidiwch ag anfon eich plentyn i’r ysgol os yw’n sâl, hyd yn oed os nad ydych yn siŵr a oes ganddo’r Coronafeirws. Parhewch i weithio gartref os oes modd o gwbl.

“Pan fyddwch yn mynd â’ch plentyn i’r ysgol, cadwch bellter oddi wrth rieni eraill ar bob adeg, gwisgwch orchudd wyneb a pheidiwch ag aros o gwmpas i siarad. Peidiwch â gwahodd plant eraill na’u rhieni i’ch cartref i chwarae neu i aros, hyd yn oed yn yr awyr agored a hyd yn oed os ydynt yn yr un swigen yn yr ysgol

“Sicrhewch fod eich plentyn yn deall pwysigrwydd golchi dwylo yn rheolaidd.

“Mae Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd wedi cadarnhau, o ddydd Sadwrn 20 Chwefror, y bydd pedwar o bobl o ddwy aelwyd wahanol yn gallu cyfarfod yn yr awyr agored ar gyfer ymarfer corff yn lleol gan gadw pellter cymdeithasol. Cofiwch mai at ddibenion ymarfer corff yn unig y mae hyn ac y dylai unigolion gadw pellter cymdeithasol, ac nad yw’r canllawiau hyn yn berthnasol i erddi preifat.

“O Fawrth 1 ymlaen, bydd y gyfraith yn cael ei newid i ganiatáu i leoliadau priodas trwyddedig, fel atyniadau ymwelwyr a gwestai, ailagor ond dim ond i gynnal seremonïau priodas a phartneriaeth sifil.

“Mae cyfyngiadau ar deithio yn y DU ac yn rhyngwladol yn parhau i fod ar waith. Mae rhagor o wybodaeth am y canllawiau teithio cyfredol ar gael ar wefan Llywodraeth Cymru.

“Mae mwy nag 850,000 o bobl bellach wedi cael y dos cyntaf o frechlyn diogel ac effeithiol Coronafeirws. “Rydym yn annog pawb, beth bynnag fo’u cefndir, eu demograffeg gymdeithasol a’u hethnigrwydd, i gael y brechlyn pan gynigir hwn iddynt. Rydym hefyd yn pwysleisio pwysigrwydd cael gwybodaeth o ffynhonnell ddibynadwy megis Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru, Llywodraeth Cymru, bwrdd iechyd lleol neu bractis meddyg teulu.

“Os byddwch chi neu aelod o’ch aelwyd yn datblygu peswch, twymyn neu newid i synnwyr blasu neu arogli, rhaid i chi hunanynysu ar unwaith ac archebu prawf Coronafeirws am ddim, naill ai drwy ffonio 119 neu drwy ymweld â https://llyw.cymru/cael-prawf-coronafeirws-covid-19.”