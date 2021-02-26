PARKS, playgrounds and school grounds in Pembrokeshire will go smoke free from March 1, in a bid to protect more people from the harms of second-hand smoke and help those trying to quit.

New laws being introduced across Wales on St David's Day, build on the smoking ban introduced in 2007.

They will mean that school grounds and public playgrounds, as well as the outdoor areas of children's day care and childminding settings and hospital grounds will be smoke-free.

It is hoped that the new measures to outlaw smoking in these areas, a UK first, will denormalise smoking and reduce the chances of children and young people starting smoking in the first place – ultimately saving lives.

Pembrokeshire was ahead of the curve on this, with councillors voting to ban smoking in playgrounds, playing fields, sports grounds and car parks across the county back in 2015.

However the new measures make this law, with anyone found breaching them facing a £100 fine.

Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire's cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said:

"We know the harm smoking can do to health, so I look forward to having the backing of those visiting our playgrounds and the staff, parents, guardians and visitors using our schools and care settings for children to ensure we all play our part in building a healthier future."

Many smokers have already been motivated to give up smoking due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it is hoped this new legislation will encourage even more to. Quitting with support provides the best chance of stopping smoking for good.

Chief Executive of ASH Wales, an organisation on a mission to achieve a smoke-free Wales, Suzanne Cass, said:

"Those who start smoking before the age of 16 are twice as likely to continue to smoke compared to those who begin later in life, and they are more likely to become heavier smokers.

"We know from the latest ASH Wales YouGov survey that 81% of adult smokers in Wales were aged 18 or under when they tried their first cigarette. It's crucially important that we prevent today's young people from becoming the next generation of smokers.

"We hope this legislation will also pave the way for more public areas in Wales to go smoke-free."