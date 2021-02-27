An application for 20 new homes on a disused garage site in Haverfordwest has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.
Developer RCW Homes Ltd revealed plans for the former Imperial Garage site before Christmas which focused on “an innovative energy-efficient new build scheme” featuring a mix of houses and flats.
The site at 0.43hecatre Portfield has been empty for a number of years with previous plans falling by the wayside, including a proposal for over 55s housing in 2013.
The proposed development includes three one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom flats, four three-bedroom semi-detached houses, four four-bedroom detached houses and one one-bedroom bungalow.
It also includes garages for some properties as well as new access roads, pavements, gardens and driveways.
They will be “modern efficient homes” and be designed to address “environmental sustainability” needs as well as accessibility needs.
A design and access statement submitted with the application states that the proposed development “would achieve a high standard of design and layout which respects the existing urban character, surrounding landscape and historic character of the area.”
Sustainable construction materials and methods, use of energy, water and other resources, would be used and the plan “includes positive environmental benefits including landscaping schemes.”
The application is for full planning, including design detail, and has been advertised via Public Notice as it is considered a major application.
Anyone wishing to comment on the application can do so via the county council’s website by March 17.
PICS
Artist impressions of the new builds at Portfield from planning documents by Richard Andrews Architects.
