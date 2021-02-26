EGLWYSWRW should soon benefit from better broadband as EE announces an upgrade as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK

SRN is a half a billion pound programme between the UK's four mobile network operators and the UK Government to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by the middle of this decade. The upgrades announced today fall under the first phase of the Shared Rural Network, where EE will invest to significantly reduce 'partial not-spots' by 2024.

Eglwyswrw is one of a total of 76 sites in Wales to be upgraded by the end of the year, while Pembroke benefitted from an upgrade last year.

"We are committed to boosting Wales' digital infrastructure and the work between the network operators and the UK Government on the Shared Rural Network has seen major improvements in many rural areas, bringing significant benefits to individuals and businesses," said Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart.

"It is great news that more than 60 upgrades are planned in Wales this year alone, including in our National Parks in Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire Coast."

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, added:

"Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we're committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas.

"The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build.

"There are many places where EE is the only provider with 4G coverage today, offering the other operators an opportunity to share our existing sites to plug gaps in their networks and improve mobile performance for everyone."