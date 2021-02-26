A 40-YEAR-OLD Penally man found in possession of cocaine and cannabis must pay more than £430, Haverfordwest magistrates told him on Tuesday, February 23.
Ricky O'Shea of Shangrila appeared before the court to plead guilty to possessing two grams of cocaine and five grams of cannabis.
He was found with the drugs at Penally on January 8.
He was fined £320, with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for the cocaine offence - a total of £439.
No separate penalty was imposed for the cannabis offence.
Forfeiture and destruction orders were made for both quantities of drugs.
