A Haverfordwest school has been crowned the best club in Wales at the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

St Mark’s V A School was voted by a panel of judges as the best breakfast club in Wales.

The school has received a cash prize of £1,000 to spend on its breakfast club, as well as a special party pack for the children to celebrate in the coming months.

St Mark’s commitment to ensure every child has breakfast to start their day and their ability to adapt to regulations during the pandemic impressed the awards panel.

During the first national lockdown, the school remained open as a hub, welcoming keyworker and vulnerable children from their community and six other local schools. Recognising that families needed this support, the breakfast club team ensured a relaxed, nutritious breakfast was available to all on arrival.

Heather Cale, headteacher at St Mark’s said: “We are delighted to be awarded the title of Best Breakfast Club in Wales as part of the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards 2021. Providing our children with breakfast every morning is very important to us as we want to make sure that our children are in good place to engage with their learning.

“Having a safe place to have a nutritious breakfast, play games with their friends and talk to staff before school makes for a great start to the day.

“Our school team are committed to supporting the children in our school and the award will enable to further enrich the Breakfast Club experience for our children. Diolch yn fawr Kellogg’s.”

The school highlighted the work of cook Mrs Jackson, who worked tirelessly during the lockdown period.

To help support keyworker families, Mrs Jackson started her working day at 6.30am to ensure the club could open earlier.

On top of providing breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea for pupils, she prepared take-out meals for families who were not attending the hub but who were entitled to free school meals.

St Mark’s will spend its winnings creating a quiet corner where children can go if they would like a quiet five minutes with a book or tablet.