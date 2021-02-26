Plans to restore a Grade II listed traditional north Pembrokeshire cottage include replacing an unlisted 1950s extension and converting a cowshed.
An application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council for listed building consent to conserve and restore a cottage at Llain-ddu, Blaenffos, with replacement of 1950s single storey rear extension, conversion of attached cowshed into a bedroom and ensuite, with external connection, and reconstruction of single storey dilapidated buildings.
A planning document states that the site, to the north of Frenni Fawr on the edge of the Preseli Hills, is recorded as a Pembrokeshire farmstead in deeds from 1786, and it has change little over 250 years.
The proposed extension will have little impact on how it looks being “tucked away to the rear of the property” states the report, adding that reconstruction of a lean-to and pig-cots will help reserve the character of the building and its setting.
The plan aims to conserve a listed building through sensitive restoration, maintain its historic legacy while making it a family home to meet modern needs including flexible working from home accommodation, and will use construction methods that respect the historic fabric.
Anyone wishing to comment on the application can do so via the county council’s website by March 24.
Picture of Llain-ddu from structural inspection report