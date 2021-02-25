Police are appealing for information after the death of a 68-year-old woman from Pembroke Dock.
Judith Rhead’s body was discovered in a property in Market Street on Saturday, February 20.
Dale Morgan, aged 43, has been charged with her murder and was remanded into custody today (Thursday, February 25).
He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court tomorrow, February 26.
The force has set up an online portal where the public can share any information they feel might help investigators with their enquiries.
Specifically, police would like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke to Judith between November 2020 and February 2021.
They would also like to speak to anyone who has information about Dale Morgan’s movements on February 19 or 20, or who believes they have other information that could assist the investigation.
To share information via the portal, visit http://bit.ly/JudithRheadAppeal
Alternatively, you can also contact the force by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or calling 101.
