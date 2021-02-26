The four UK chief medical officers, including Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton, have said that Covid-19 alert level should move from five, the highest, down to four.
They have said “the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded”.
This follows advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and is made in the light of the most recent data.
In a joint statement they said:
“The health services across the four nations remain under significant pressure with a high number of patients in hospital, however thanks to the efforts of public we are now seeing numbers consistently declining, and the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded.”
The call has been made by
Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton
Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty
Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland Dr Michael McBride
Chief Medical Officer for Scotland Dr Gregor Smith
NHS England National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis
They added:
“We should be under no illusions – transmission rates, hospital pressures and deaths are still very high. In time, the vaccines will have a major impact and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they receive the offer. Howeverr, for the time bein,g it is really important that we all – vaccinated or not - remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines.
“We know how difficult the situation has been and remains to be for healthcare workers, we thank them for their immense effort, skill and professionalism throughout the pandemic.”