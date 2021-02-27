A TENBY man has been fined £200 for harassing a woman by sending her pictures of a dead squirrel and a hammer.
Jamie Cook of The Glebe appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 24.
He had previously pleaded guilty to harassing the woman by sending her numerous voice messages, a photograph of a dead squirrel and a picture of a hammer.
The offence took place at Tenby between July 22 and 25.
In addition to the fine, he was also made the subject of a 12-month community order and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge of £95.
The court did not feel it necessary to impose a restraining order as some time has passed since the incident.