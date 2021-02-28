A PEMBROKE DOCK man has been allowed to keep his driving licence by a court because its loss would result in 'multiple redundancies'.
Huw Owen, aged 52, of Market Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, February 24, for sentence on a speeding charge.
This had been heard at South Yorkshire Magistrates Court last July.
The charge was that Owen exceeded the 70mph speed on the northbound carriageway of the M1 at Rotherham.
A speed camera recorded his BMW car travelling at 82mph at 5.36am on November 11 2019.
Owen was fined £333 and his driving record was endorsed with three points. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £33 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Magistrates took his guilty plea into account.
No 'totting' disqualification was imposed because of mitigating circumstances.
The court recorded: "We have taken note of the impact of a disqualification which would fall on innocent parties, resulting in multiple redundancies, this fact is supported by his accountant."