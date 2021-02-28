THIS March, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is encouraging the British public to take on their Dechox challenge and give up chocolate and other sugary snacks for the month of March.
Dechox Warriors will help to raise life-saving funds for the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.
A recent survey carried out by the BHF, revealed that biscuits were the UK’s favourite sugary snack (42 per cent), closely followed by chocolate (41 per cent).
With the findings demonstrating just how important biscuits and chocolate are to us, giving them up will be no easy feat.
Covid-19 has cut our future research funding in half, so we need your donations to carry on funding medical breakthroughs into heart and circulatory diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and vascular dementia.
Please join the thousands of other people across the UK who have already signed up to Dechox and say no to chocolate for the month of March: bhf.org.uk/dechox
EMMA DAY,
Head of Dechox