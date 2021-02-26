JAMES Bowen dramatically overcame snapping a rein to take a remarkable win at Chepstow on Thursday on Mot A Mot - despite his mount drifting well wide, before getting back on track.

Without full control of his horse, and avoiding a scare on the final furlong when he almost crashed into the last obstacle, the Pembrokeshire jockey managed to guide him to a stunning victory.

With just one hand steering the horse, at a top speed of more than 30mph, Bowen held firm as Mot A Mot galloped on and crossed the line six lengths in front of the 2-1 favourite Barrier Peaks.

“The rein snapped before the post on the first circuit, and I had one rein all the way around, so he was always going to lean one way,” said Bowen, who admitted it was a very unique situation.

“I’ve never had that happen to me, and I never want it to happen again, it went where I was holding it, so I’m glad there were no jumps there – but fair play to the horse, he’s very genuine.”

There was still more drama at the end as the talented 18 year-old jockey from Little Newcastle, with no rein, struggled to pull up his lively mount, and he was dismounted in the back straight.

After winning the two-mile Pertemps MPS Maiden Open NH Flat Race at 9/2, Bowen hailed the help of Paddy Brennan and Onagatheringstorm, who had stepped in to redirect the five-year-old.

"A big shout out to Paddy Brennan for stopping him after the line - I’d still be doing laps of Chepstow now," joked Bowen after the race.

Six-time champion trainer Nicky Henderson watched the race from home and, describing it as both thrilling and bizarre, he told the Racing Post that he believed it was a worthy ride of the season.

“It was extraordinary, it won’t be far away [from ride of the season], someone will have to do something remarkable to top that,” said Henderson - who was just as perplexed as the tv commentators.

“When I watched it happen I couldn’t see the horse, but it was amazing to watch - it was one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen, but also some of the best horsemanship from James.”

Bowen had also rode a winner for Henderson the previous day on Lust for Glory, at 7/4, in the two-mile EBF Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Ludlow, and was also third aboard Buttsbury Lady at Taunton.

A few days earlier, at Market Rason, James Bowen rode Peejaybee to victory at 6/1 in the MansionBet Standard Open NH Flat Race, for trainer Richard Spencer, along with taking a second place on Shattered Glass, and a third place on Gran Luna.

His older brother Sean Bowen meanwhile won the Novices’ Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter with Excellerator, at 13/8, trained by MP Mulholland, and at the same meeting he also had a second place with Bangers And Cash, and a third place with Dharan.

Sean Bowen also had a second place at Carlisle, with No Quarter Asked - trained by his father Peter Bowen - and claimed a third place at Chepstow, aboard Robin of Sherwood.