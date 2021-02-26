A MAJOR holiday park operator is keeping its four west Wales sites shut until the end of March.

Haven, which has a trio of parks in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion, announced today, Friday February 26: "As the threat around Covid-19 continues, we have taken the decision to extend the closure of Haven holiday parks in Wales and Scotland until March 31, 2021."

The company owns Kiln Park in Tenby and the nearby Penally Court and Lydstep Beach holiday parks, as well as Quay West in New Quay on Cardigan Bay.

A spokesperson for Haven said: "Whilst we await clarity from the governments of these two countries in relation to the easing of lockdown restrictions, the safety of our guests, owners and team remains our number one priority and so under the circumstances, we believe extending the closure of our parks is the right thing to do.

"We appreciate how disappointing this decision will be for those families that were due to stay with us during this time and wish we could have offered them the Haven experience they were so excited for.

"We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused by the extended closure and hope guests can understand the reason for our decision.

"We are in the process of contacting all those affected with the new options available to them and would encourage guests to continue to check both our website and social media channels for additional updates.

"Thank you to our guests, owners and teams for their continued patience and support during what is undoubtedly a very tough time for so many.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our parks as soon as possible and to welcoming many families to enjoy a coastal break that we pride ourselves on."