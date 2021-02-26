PRO-SMOKING campaigners say that the new law which bans smoking outside hospitals, schools and other outdoor areas in Wales from March 1 is 'unnecessary' and 'wrong'.

From Monday school grounds and public playgrounds, as well as the outdoor areas of children's day care and childminding settings and hospital grounds will be smoke-free.

It is hoped that the new measures to outlaw smoking in these areas, a UK first, will denormalise smoking and reduce the chances of children and young people starting smoking in the first place – ultimately saving lives.

However, Simon Clark, director of Forest [Freedom Organisation for the Right to Enjoy Smoking Tobacco], said that the new law is 'taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut'.

"It's unnecessary and wrong," he said.

"There is no evidence that smoking in the open air poses a risk to anyone else's health, including children.

"Nor is there evidence that a significant number of people are routinely lighting up in the places where smoking will now be prohibited."

Mr Clark said that banning smoking on hospital grounds was 'particularly unjust because it targets smokers who may be stressed and in need of a comforting cigarette'.

"It also discriminates against the elderly and infirm who may find it difficult to go off site without assistance," he said.

Mr Clark accused the Welsh Government of trying to 'micro-manage people's lives'.

"Most smokers use their common sense and don't smoke around small children. They don't need politicians telling them how to behave," he said.

"Enough is enough. Instead of more laws designed to penalise a legitimate habit, the government should focus on education not coercion."