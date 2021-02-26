AN updated coronavirus vaccine strategy for Wales has been published.

It confirms earlier key target dates and the adoption of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice on prioritisation for the next phase of vaccinations.

The updated targets are to offer the vaccine to all current priority groups by the middle of April, and to the wider adult population by the end of July.

The updated strategy also confirms Wales, in line with the other UK nations, will follow the interim advice of the JCVI on prioritisation for the wider adult population.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said today, February 26: “A huge amount of progress has been made in rolling out the vaccine since our strategy was first published only six weeks ago.

“I am pleased to confirm we have brought forward two key target dates, but I must emphasise again that this is based on getting the required supply from the UK Government.

“It is encouraging that the UK Government has brought forward some of Wales’ supply allocation, but from the information available to us at this point there are concerns with both the type of supply and the timing of its delivery. We have always said that we could go even faster were the supply available.”

He added: “Today’s update also reflects on some of the achievements of our programme to-date, and provides information on the significant and really encouraging evidence that is beginning to emerge around vaccination. While we remain cautious, there really does appear to be much cause for hope thanks to the success of our vaccination programme.”

The updated strategy can be found here:

https://gov.wales/covid-19-vaccine-strategy-update-february-2021