A COURT trial date has been set today, February 26, for a Neyland man accused of murdering a Pembroke Dock pensioner.
The body of 68-year-old Judith Rhead was discovered at a house in Pembroke Dock’s Market Street on Saturday evening, February 20.
Dale Morgan, of Honeyborough Green, Neyalnd, has been charged with her murder.
After being remanded into custody at Llanelli Magistrates Court yesterday, February 25, Morgan’s case came before Swansea Crown Court today.
Due to Covid restrictions, Morgan, aged 43, did not attend the hearing.
No pleas were entered.
A March 26 date has been set for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with a provisional trial date of October 4.
Morgan was further remanded into custody.
Comments are closed on this article.