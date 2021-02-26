There have been 29 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, February 26).
Today’s Public Health Wales figures show 20 new cases in Carmarthenshire, five in Pembrokeshire and four in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 308 new cases have been confirmed and 16 new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 203,180, with 5,300 deaths.
One more death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 450 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,420 – 10,417 in Carmarthenshire, 3,289 in Pembrokeshire and 1,714 in Ceredigion.
There have been 13,878 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 902,334 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 80,062 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 117,283 vaccinations up to February 24 – 52,804 in Carmarthenshire, 38,828 in Pembrokeshire and 36,448 in Ceredigion.
Second doses have also been given to 4,451 people – 2,378 in Carmarthenshire, 873 in Pembrokeshire and 542 in Ceredigion.
A further 3,385 have been given to council or health board staff working in the area but living elsewhere.