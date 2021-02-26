Every person in priority groups 5 to 9 will be offered a Covid-19 vaccination by April 18, Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed.

While the health board’s vaccination programme has the capacity to offer a vaccine to everyone in Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation groups 5 to 9 by the original target date of April 4, the delivery plan has had to be adjusted based on confirmed vaccine deliveries.

Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire residents in priority groups 5 to 9 can expect to receive their vaccine as follows:

• Group 5, people aged 65 - 69 years - delivered by GP practices between February 15 and March 12

• Group 6, people aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions and unpaid carers - delivered by GP practices between February 22 and April 4

• Group 7, people aged 60 - 64 years - delivered by mass vaccination centres starting March 8

• Group 8, people aged 55 - 59 years - delivered by mass vaccination centres starting March 22

• Group 9, people aged 50 - 54 years - delivered by mass vaccination centres starting April 5

The health board currently has mass vaccination centres located in Haverfordwest, Tenby, Cardigan, Carmarthen, Aberystwyth, and Llanelli.

Hywel Dda stated: “Group 6 is significantly the largest cohort to be vaccinated to date and we understand that many in this group will be anxious to receive a vaccine.

“Please do not contact your GP or the health board to ask about your appointment, you will be contacted directly when it is your turn and we thank you for your patience.

“People in groups 7, 8 and 9 will receive a letter with an appointment date and time. Please arrive as close to your appointment time as possible. The letter will include a phone number to contact the health board should you need to rearrange or cancel your appointment but please make every effort to keep your allocated appointment time.”

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “While our programme has had to slow due to supplies, we want to reassure everyone in groups 5 to 9 that our amazing teams of vaccinators and GP practices have the capability and flexibility to deliver our vaccine supplies as they arrive into the region.

“Vaccine supplies will start to increase again from mid-March, and we are confident that everyone living in our three counties in the top nine priority groups will be offered a vaccine by mid-April.

“In Hywel Dda we have an older population compared to some other health boards and so over 50 per cent of our adult population will have been offered a vaccine by milestone 2.

“To be able to say that as we approach the anniversary of the first national lockdown is nothing short of extraordinary.

“And again, I must say thank you to everyone living in our three counties who continue to come forward in substantial numbers for the vaccine. Uptake remains remarkably high and we hope to see this continue through groups 5 to 9 and into group 10.”

People are asked, wherever possible, to use their own private transport to attend an appointment.

Lifts can be accepted from someone in their household or support bubble, but not from anyone else due to the risk of transmission of the virus.

The health board has put in place transport support for anyone who may have difficulty attending their vaccination appointment. If you have no other means of travel, please contact the health board on 0300 303 8322 and we will be happy to assist.

Everyone in priority groups 1 to 4 should have received an offer of a vaccination.

If you have not been contacted, or have changed your mind, please contact your GP at the earliest opportunity.