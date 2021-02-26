A STRANDED creature on a south Pembrokeshire beach has been causing intrigue, eight years to the week that a gruesome seashore discovery puzzled the county.
The large carcass appeared above the shoreline at Broad Haven beach this week and online speculation as to its species escalated when one post on Facebook suggested it could be an elephant.
However, others inspecting the creature have formed the opinion that its habitat was in the ocean and not a far away continent, and is very likely to be a whale.
In February 2013, the Western Telegraph reported on the arrival in the county of the Beast from the East - not the weather phenomenon, but a hideous, bloated creature which was discovered on Tenby's South Beach.
The story went viral, with commentators entering enthusiastically into the Western Telegraph’s request to ‘solve the mystery of the Beast from the East’. Suggestions included a sea lion, bear, wild boar, horse, pig, hippo and ‘Simon Cowell‘, with badger and dog frequently recurring.
There were even unfounded hints of a hoax, and links to YouTube footage of a similarly-strange animal body washed up on the riverbank in New York.
The carcass disappeared from the beach, presumably washed back out to sea, before the mystery could ever be solved.