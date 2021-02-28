Spaces in the London Marathon has been secured by Paul Sartori this year. The foundation is offering three people the chance to run the virtual marathon set to commence on the 3rd October.
The chosen three members will be raising money for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, and will have the chance to compete in the worlds first 100,000 person marathon.
Event director of London Marathon Events says he's excited to introduce the world's first 100,000 person marathon, following the roll-out of the national vaccination programme. Last year the race broke a world record after it received 457,861 applications for a place in the 2020 event.
As Paul Sartori can only give out a few places in the marathon they are encouraging those who were unsuccessful in the 2021 ballot to come forward, and contact them as soon as possible.
Community fundraiser at Paul Satori Hospice at Home, Toni Dorkings says she's "thrilled to be part of this massive event and what makes this so special is that our supporters can take part from home".
The money raised from the individuals participating will further Paul Sartori's services such as, complementary therapy, equipment loan, nursing care and more. The team wish to provide the best respite they can for people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.