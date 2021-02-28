Pennar Hall Committee has had more than 40 responses to a survey it created for Pennar and Bufferland residents. The aim of the survey is to find out how the residents feel about living in this area, and what they think could help improve it.
More specifically the committee would like to find a way to enhance their green spaces.
Liz Cook from Pennar Hall said:
"As we're slowly emerging from the pandemic what we do know is that now more than ever we need good community green spaces developed with lots of opportunity for families and residents to get together for leisure and other activities."
An online copy of the survey can be found on the Pennar Hall facebook page, or a physical copy can be provided at the Post Office counter on High Street.
The short survey does not require you to fill in your name, but does ask you to provide other personal details including, gender, age (within a certain group), and the street or road in which you live. The rest of the questions range from written responses, yes or no answers and random selection.
Pennar Hall Committee says it is confident that the residents will provide fantastic ideas for improvement, and look forward to the results of this survey which is open until the 14th March.