Dog walkers on Pennar Golf Course were met by Pembroke Dock Police officers on Thursday, February 25, who urged them to report anything suspicious to the 101 non-emergency number.
Dyfed-Powys Police recently made an appeal to find two suspects for an attempted dog theft in South Wales, a computer generated image of one of the suspects was released to aid the search. Although the police reassured the public this incident was isolated, in January a large number of dogs and puppies were stolen and found in outbuildings in the Carmarthenshire area.
Detective Inspector Barry Kelly, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said:"We urge dog owners – and particularly breeders – to be vigilant and take all possible steps to ensure their animals are secure. A number of dogs stolen in just one incident reported to us were estimated to be worth around £40,000, which goes to show these are incredibly high value thefts."
For now there are no reports of dog theft in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, and the local Police say they are "speaking to dog owners and walkers to offer safeguarding advice about Dog Thefts to the community along with reassurance patrols."