POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
It followed a crash on the A40 involving a van and a cyclist yesterday evening, Thursday February 25.
The female rider sadly died at the scene.
The incident occurred near Bancyfelin the westbound stretch of the dual carriageway between Carmarthen and St Clears.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 6.40on and led the road to be closed for more than 12 hours.
Officers said: "If you saw the incident and have not yet spoken with police, if you saw the cyclist or van prior to the collision, or have dash cam footage, please contact the Serious Collision Unit as soon as possible."
The driver of the van has subsequently been released on bail.
Police can be contacted on 101.