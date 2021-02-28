Play equipment has been ordered for the second phase of Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park's three part project. Each phase of the project refers to a section of the new park, dedicated to making a disabled friendly play environment for children.

Orders for phase two of the project include hurricane swings with button seats, twin zigzag twisters, and more. Phases one and three are other sections of the park that will make use of five-aside mini football goals, a buddy board see-saw, and other adapted playing equipment.

Construction work bringing this vision to life will be starting soon. While old equipment is being taken out and new pieces installed the area will be surrounded by security fencing.

The project which will cost £155,000 is funded by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government.

Local councillor Josh Beynon, the secretary for The Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park, said:

"‘We started our plans for the three phase project nearly four years ago and we are all extremely excited to see the first two phases become a reality, however, we are already looking forward to fundraising for the third and final part of this project."

The friends say they are very grateful to the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council for their funds.

Lynnette Round their chairperson also wanted to extend their thanks to Sarah Scourfield, town clerk for Pembroke Dock, 'for her continued support for everything we have been aiming for'.

Any support for the project is welcomed and the public is asked to contact Josh Beynon on 07802 761520 or the charity's Facebook page to lend a hand.