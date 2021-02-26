GREENACRES Rescue felt the love over Valentine's weekend, with a surprise donation of £2,000 into its bank account to help provide for pets in its care during the pandemic.

The donation was made by Support Adoption for Pets to recognise the tireless efforts and hard work at Greenacres Rescue since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Support Adoption for Pets (SAFP) is the UK's largest grant giving animal charity and was started by Pets At Home.

Greenacres Rescue is partnered with Haverfordwest's Pets at Home store through the SAFP Charity of the Year programme. Through this it received a total of £7817 in 2020.

To continually raise funds throughout the year, SAFP holds various fundraising activities such as its Summer Fundraiser and Santa Paws campaigns, encouraging donations online and in-store.

"Our message was simple over Valentine's Day weekend and it's one that we're really passionate about as a charity. We're here to share the love and surprising Greenacres Rescue with a donation of £2,000 meant the world to them," said SAFP charity manager, Amy Angus.

"The impact of Covid-19 is monumental and rescue centres continue to fall under real pressure. We're reaching out to provide them with much needed financial help and to do our best to ensure that abandoned pets are given a second chance of happiness.

"Not only has the charity surprised rescues with nearly £600,000 but we have also increased our emergency grant programme by £400,00 so rescues can apply for funding during these difficult times."

SAFP was established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

For more information, to make a donation or apply for a grant visit: www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/